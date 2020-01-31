Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships

In honour of the 100th Anniversary of the RCMP Feb. 1, the BC/Yukon Legion is offering with a complimentary one-year membership to first-time, serving and retired RCMP. For the last 100 years, members of the RCMP have faithfully served in our communities, risking their lives every single day in order to keep our province and territory safe. It is because of sacrifices like these that the Legion continues to exist today.

“On behalf of the British Columbia/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, I would like to express our sincere thanks to the RCMP for serving our province for 100 years,” said Val MacGregor, President of the BC/Yukon Command of the Legion.

The Legion is committed to supporting the RCMP, locally through Legion branches, and provincially through programs supporting physical and mental wellness. Our Service Officers are here to assist serving and retired RCMP members with obtaining benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada. Poppy funds from our annual campaign are also available in the case of an emergency. These services are available to serving and retired RCMP officers regardless of Legion membership.

We are honoured by the current serving and retired RCMP members who are a part of our organization and the way they continually give back to their communities.

“This year, as a show of our appreciation, we are offering a one-year free membership to serving and retired RCMP who are joining the Legion for the first-time. Membership includes a warm community welcome, access to member benefits, and a one-year subscription to Legion Magazine,” said MacGregor.

Serving and retired RCMP members joining the Royal Canadian Legion for the first-time are eligible to register online for their free one-year membership by going to https://legion.ca/join-us/free-membership-caf-rcmp.

