Boxes of books are going to be opened up to the public for the Friends of the Library annual sale June 20 in Coldstream. (Submitted Photo)

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

After having their annual May Book Sale postponed, the Vernon Friends of the Library took a good look at the stacks of boxed books in their warehouse and decided to try an outdoor sale.

“We have over 800 boxes of sorted books in our warehouse,” said Linda Wills, spokesperson for the non-profit society. “That means that we can offer a really good selection of books for summer reading.”

Those looking for some new reads can check out the Saturday, June 20 sale from 10-3 in the parking lot at 9908 Kalamalka Rd. in Coldstream.

A selection of adult fiction, including mystery; children’s and junior books; and a selection of non-fiction including history, biography, cooking, and gardening will be available.

The cash-only sale will be weather permitting, but the forecast is good for Saturday. Usual COVID19 precautions will be in place and numbers will be restricted to 25 people at a time, with masks and gloves strongly suggested. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Proceeds of the Friends’ sales go to fund projects and activities that are beyond the library’s normal budget. For example, the society has funded plants, decorations for the children’s department, special shelving, and particularly, children’s and adult programming. Their biggest project so far will be providing funding for the new Inspiration Lab.

“We look forward to seeing our faithful patrons from previous sales,” said Wills. “We have readers that have been attending our sales for over 30 years!”

For more information, call 250-549-1466.

READ MORE: Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

READ MORE: Weekend rainfall pushes Kalamalka Lake closer to capacity

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

Just Posted

Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

Their year end trip was cancelled due to COVID-19

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

Go by bike June 20 for Cycle for Solstice event

POW, RCA and Go By Bike are hosting the new event

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are first coming to Kelowna in July and August

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs

International fundraiser goes online in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Most Read