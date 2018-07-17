Local art brings light to feral cats living in the Okanagan

The Cool Cats Project is a partnership between the Cool Arts Society and the Okanagan Cat Coalition.

Cool Arts artists get messy with papier mache in two workshops facilitated by Artistic & Programming Director Rena Warren. Image: Facebook/Cool Arts Society

A local Kelowna arts society that works with adults with developmental and diverse abilities is using art to showcase our local feral cat issue.

The project is aimed at increasing awareness regarding the estimated 18,000 feral cats living in the Central Okanagan.

The OKCC assists by spaying and neutering cats, then re-homing or releasing them to live out their lives without adding to the overpopulation problem.

Cool Arts artists (adults with developmental/diverse abilities) have created art, using cats as a theme, in various mediums (painting, clay sculpture) under the mentorship of local artists Lee Claremont, Sharilyn Kuehnel, Sarah Parsons, Potters Addict Ceramic Art Centre, and Rena Warren.

The project will culminate with the hosting of four public exhibitions of the artwork, each with an educational element focusing on increasing public awareness of feral cat issues in our community and how the OKCC is working to address these issues.

We got messy making paper with Artistic & Programming Director Rena Warren and our amazing volunteers, including Kathy Almas, pictured here!#disabilityarts #diversabilities #supportedstudio pic.twitter.com/eRQVDLKDGK — Cool Arts Society (@CoolArtsSociety) July 17, 2018

You can check out the artwork at the below exhibits;

Pre-show Cool Cats Project exhibit

The Marmalade Cat Café – 2903 Pandosy Street, Kelowna, BC

July 1st – 31st, 2018

Opening Reception / Cat Adoption Event

Rotary Centre for the Arts – 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, BC

11:00 am – 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 18th, 2018

Note: The exhibit at the Rotary Centre for the Arts will be up throughout the entire month of August.

Cool Cats Project exhibit

FINA Gallery at UBCO – 1148 Research Rd, Kelowna, BC

September 24 – October 5th, 2018

Cool Cats Project exhibit

BCSPCA’s Education Building – 3785 Casorso Rd, Kelowna, BC

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, November 16th – 18th, 2018

For more information about the Cool Cats Project, please contact us at info@coolarts.ca.

