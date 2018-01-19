Liam Maltais receives a free book at last year’s Dinner with a Dino event. (Photo submitted)

Local events planned for family literacy week

Events will include “giggle, sing and swim, and “snack with a snowman”

Community literacy coordinator Tracy Spannier believes learning can happen anytime.

She also says life learning and literacy are intricately connected, and that that was the idea that started family literacy week in 1999, which is a national literacy awareness campaign created by ABC Life Literacy Canada.

But here in Revelstoke, Spannier has organized what began as a day and has become a full week since 2001, when she started by sharing oral language and learning, songs, stories and rhymes.

This year, the Revelstoke Early Childhood Development Committee and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy will be co-hosting two events, and promoting a social media campaign that is focused on celebrating the kind of learning that happens around the kitchen table.

The theme is “what’s on my plate,” and Decoda Literacy Solutions is holding a provincial wide photo contest.

To enter the contest you need to use the hashtag: #FLW2018

Only ten more sleeps until Family Literacy Week! #FLW2018

A post shared by Decoda Literacy Solutions (@decodaliteracy) on

“We’re really looking at parents as children’s first and most important teachers,” said Spannier. “We know there are huge impacts for families, and this is our moment to celebrate them.”

For that reason much of the learning this year will be about nutrition and health.

There will be two local events throughout the week. The first, “giggle, sing and swim,” will take place at the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre on Jan. 24. at 10 a.m. Each child will require an adult participant be in attendance and the idea is to bring families into the pool and learn outside of the classroom while celebrating the family dynamic. The second is “snack with a snowman” to be held on Jan. 27. between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Revelstoke Early Years Centre.

“This kind of learning really happens everyday, and recently we’ve learned so much about about the brain, the psychology of learning, and the importance of language in early childhood development,” said Spannier.

For more information contact the Revelstoke Early Years and Childhood Development Centre.

Previous story
JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign reaches $4.5 million

Just Posted

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

Accused Shuswap drug smuggler pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Colin Martin continues to fight allegations relating to cross-border drug smuggling operation

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

Local events planned for family literacy week

Events will include “giggle, sing and swim, and “snack with a snowman”

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Most Read

  • Local events planned for family literacy week

    Events will include “giggle, sing and swim, and “snack with a snowman”