Local knowledge holders needed to help Revelstoke teachers

The North Columbia Environmental Society (NCES) is seeking Revelstokians with local knowledge to help teachers.
Teachers, now more than ever, are embracing outdoor education and ecological knowledge, said NCES in a news release.
The challenge is many local teachers are not from Revelstoke and not well versed in the surrounding area. The society is looking for people to help fill the knowledge gap.
“Students are hungry for this kind of learning,” said the NCES.
The society is looking for local knowledge on the following topics:
- Geology
- Space & night sky
- Kid-friendly climate change
- Glaciers
- Backyard farming/chickens
- Wildfires wetlands
- Columbia River history
- Insects
- Trees
- Flowers
- Small mammals
- Forest ecology
- Trees
- Clouds
- Fungi
- Fish
- Amphibians
- Reptiles
- Local fishers
- Local hunters
- Foragers
- Urban ecology
- Indigenous knowledge
People interested in helping can write an information page on the topic for teachers to use, take small groups of teachers out into the field to learn or be available to go with staff on field trips with students.
If you might be able to help, please contact Sarah Newton at sarahnewton33@gmail.com
