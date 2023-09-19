CEO of the KGH Foundation Allison Young (left) and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC Allyson Graf (right) stand with Karen and her son Derek, who have benefitted from the two organizations, outside the new Lake Life Lottery dream home prize. (Brittany Webster photo)
Lottery supporting wellness will make someone a Kelowna homeowner
The dream home is in Kelowna’s Quail Landing neighbourhood
Lake Life Lottery tickets are now available to purchase and the grand prize will make someone a homeowner in Kelowna.
The dream home prize is valued at $1.37 million located at Quail’s Landing.
The three-bed, three-bath home is fully furnished and includes a one-year membership to Okanagan Golf Club.
The lottery supports the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Interior of BC as it helps to better the physical, mental, and social well-being of the entire community.
Tickets can be purchased online at lakelifelottery.ca until Dec. 20.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
charityhomeHospitalsKelownaLotteryYMCA
Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.