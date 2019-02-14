Love and marriage? Not in this B.C. town

Princeton city councillor suggests the reason might be Netflix

Less than a third of Princeton couples are making babies.

You might think in a small, isolated town – where there isn’t much to do in the winter and people tend to stay indoors – that women would be birthing babies in healthy numbers.

But according to Statistics Canada, Princeton B.C. just isn’t as prolific as the rest of the province.

Less than one-third of couples in Princeton have children – 210 families out of a possible 670. Across the province nearly half of couples – 48 per cent, are pushing strollers and carrying diaper bags.

Town councillor George Elliott said the explanation is obvious.

“Everyone in Princeton has Netflix.”

Princeton couples also seem reluctant to take that walk down the aisle.

Twenty-five per cent of them haven’t wed, compared to a provincial average of 16 per cent.

