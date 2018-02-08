Love at first dance

Beryl Buckley and George Benwell met at the post office, they say dancing keeps them young

George Benwell and Beryl Buckley dance together at the Seniors Activity Centre on Tuesday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Five years ago George Benwell walked into the post office and Beryl Buckley was waiting in line.

They had met before — but it had been about three years since they’d last spoken.

Like old friends do, they caught up. But something was different that day.

“He used to come in as a customer at the liquor store, and I had since retired,” said Buckley. “After we ran into each other he asked a friend of mine whether I was seeing anyone. We met for coffee at Conversations, and it just clicked.”

Buckley had always been a dancer. Benwell had never really danced before. But they were holding dance classes at Conversations and Benwell figured if he were ever to try this would be the time.

Today, about five years to the fateful day they ran into each other, Buckley and Benwell are dancing the jive together. They do it every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Seniors Centre.

It’s usually just them.

They say most of the people who used to dance with them are on the “sick list,” and that doesn’t make them happy to hear. But that practicing dance twice a week keeps them young, active, and falling in love with each other over and over again.

And that’s not just talk. It’s science.

A recent study conducted on elderly volunteers found that endurance training and dancing profoundly affect the hippocampus region of the brain that control things like memory, learning and balance.

While endurance training had similar anti-aging effects on the brain, according to the study only dance brought about a noticeable change in the behaviour and mood of the participants.

Benwell wasn’t aware of the study, but supported the findings.

“Dance is one of the best exercises for the mind and the body,” said Benwell. “And it’s better than just going to the gym because it’s not just physical, but you have to think as well.”

Dancing also boosts the levels of oxytocin in the brain, the hormone that helps us fall and stay in love.

That love keeps them coming back time and again to the dance floor, and feeling more comfortable and confident going out in front of other people. They were the first ones on the floor at the Revy Stomp.

Benwell and Buckley say dancing is a spiritual endeavour, and that it’s brought them closer together.

Benwell and Buckley dance together every Tuesday and Thursday at the Senior Activity Centre at 7 p.m. They welcome others to come and join them in an inclusive and friendly learning environment.

