Longtime Vernon friends Zach Anderson, left, and Justin Mitchell discussed depression on social media. Anderson is in Perth, Australia, where he is partaking in a running event to raise money and awareness of depression in memory of longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, Justin’s father. (Photo contributed)

Longtime Vernon friends Zach Anderson, left, and Justin Mitchell discussed depression on social media. Anderson is in Perth, Australia, where he is partaking in a running event to raise money and awareness of depression in memory of longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, Justin’s father. (Photo contributed)

Man laces up for mental health challenge in honour of former Vernon editor

Zach Anderson, with blessing of Mitchell’s family, raising awareness of depression Down Under

Two things inspired Vernon’s Zach Anderson to partake in a gruelling running event in Perth, Australia, where he currently resides.

One inspiration to take on the 4 x 4 x 48 which sees competitors running four miles every four hours for 48 hours for a total of 48 miles in two days came David Goggins, a retired Navy Seal, current ultra-runner and motivational speaker.

The other inspiration is longtime friend Justin Mitchell of Vernon and his late father, former Morning Star managing editor Glenn Mitchell, who succumbed to a lengthy battle with depression on Dec. 17, 2020.

“While ultimately I was motivated enough to attempt this challenge strictly for improving my own mental strength, I recognized sharing it would be a valuable opportunity to not only inspire others to face challenges in their life but also raise money for a charity,” said Anderson.

A powerful conversation with Justin, which the pair recorded on video and shared on social media, made the direction Anderson wanted to go with this challenge and fundraiser “instantly clear.”

“Glenn was well known and loved within the community,” said Anderson. “He was known for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone he met. I particularly remember every time I visited Justin’s house when we were younger, he would show a keen interest in how things were going with me. Often I’d spend five-to-10 minutes chatting with him before Jup (Justin) and I would hang out.

“Recently I discovered he was known for these sort of chats with friends and acquaintances he’d see in public, and those who know him well will attest to the high frequency at which this would occur. Glenn was a beautiful soul, who brought so much joy to the world through his writings and his deep empathetic connection with everyone he met.”

Anderson chose the charity #SickNotWeak because he believes it is important to bring awareness to the fact depression is an illness and not a sign someone is weak or simply ungrateful for what they have in life.

“In addition to this, I would like to encourage everyone to view the health of their mind much like the health of their body,” said Anderson. “Sometimes you may get sick, and more immediate specific medical help is needed, but those of us who are not sick have the capacity to improve the health of our body and mind which in turn will give you more capacity to help those who are sick.”

Raising awareness on this topic is extremely valuable and may even save someone’s life, said Anderson, who has received support from Justin and his family and friends over the 4 x 4 x 48 challenge.

“I’m extremely honoured that you want to do this challenge in my dad’s honour,” said Justin. “I’m blessed that we have this opportunity to raise some awareness toward it. It’s an extremely tough topic, absolutely. I think it resonates well with everybody because we do all see or have these depressive thoughts or qualities to us. Not every day so much, but once in a while they come out in everybody.”

You can follow Anderson’s challenge through his Instagram account, @zach_seekingawe. He has also established a GoFundMe page for donations to the Sick Not Weak Charitable Foundation. One friend has vowed to donate $5 for every mile Anderson completes (he had finished 16 miles at time of publication). The goal is to raise $3,000.

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

READ MORE: Turn-Key roll over Tirecraft


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationsrunning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap BC SPCA’s inseperable pair of akbash dogs given home
Next story
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

Just Posted

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. (file photo)
Trans-Canada Highway reduced to one lane east of Golden

It’s the first of the Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 closures which will ramp up in the coming weeks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

The beloved Rutland restaurant went up in flames in October 2020

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.
Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

Program restarts, and volunteer drivers are needed

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Most Read