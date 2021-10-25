Many hands make light work at Revelstoke community garden

Submitted

Staci Klein, Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Little Sprouts Coordinator

If you have ever grown your own garden, you know that it can take a lot of time to prep, plant, weed, water, and maintain it. Without the help of this community, the Downtown Community Garden would not have been as big of a success as it was this season.

Throughout the season we received help from lots of people. Kids at preschools and daycares around town helped us plant starts that they got to come on a field trip and plant in the garden.

Their little faces lit up when they got to see their plants in the fall and eat some veggies. This summer was a hot one and when we needed help watering, a couple wonderful ladies stepped up to assist when our regular Garden Keeper was on holiday.

We can’t forget the many lovely ladies who stop by occasionally to help pull some of the weeds. Joan has been a regular for many years and we appreciate all that she does. For the year end cleanup, we had four lovely helpers who helped make a very big job much more manageable. They were busy cutting down the perennials, digging up the potatoes, and harvesting the last of our crops which they got to take home to enjoy.

We also received plenty of starts from Sunnyside Farms in Southside and Woods Goods in the Big Eddy throughout the season to keep us harvesting all summer long.

Thank you to everyone who helped us this season! We managed to harvest 96 kilograms of produce this summer with almost all of it going to our local Food Recovery Program and we couldn’t have done it without you.

If you want to find out more on how to get involved for next season, please email littlesprouts@revelstokelocalfood.com to learn more.

