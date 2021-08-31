Meet the Revelstoke Review’s new reporter, coming to us from the other side of the country

Hey Revelstoke, or as we would say from my corner of the world, “whatta ya at b’ys?”

Josh

I’m Josh Piercey, a Newfoundlander, a reporter and the newest member of the team here at the Revelstoke Review.

Over the span of two years, I have moved my life across the country, over 6,000 kilometres away, in pursuit of a career in journalism and my journey has landed me here in Beautiful British Columbia.

If you hear an unfamiliar accent when walking down the streets of Revelstoke, just turn your head and I’ll be there.

I’ve spent the last two years of my life in Toronto studying at The College of Sports Media, learning everything there is to know about the broadcast industry.

When I learned of the opportunity to come to B.C. and start my career in this town of adventure, I just couldn’t pass it up.

Having a desk here in Revelstoke is a strange sensation for me. I spent most of my early 20s behind a bar, serving drinks and managing on George St. in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

After spending a few years there, compiling an anthology of some of the craziest stories you’ll ever hear, I decided I was ready for a new challenge and that brings me to where I am now.

I’ve got a passion for sports: I grew up playing soccer, I spend all my free time watching or complaining about sports.

I’m a diehard Tottenham Hotspur fan, have been since I was a child. For those of you in the know, don’t offer your sympathy, I’m used to the agony of being a Spurs fan by now.

If you’re a local adventure sport guru and looking for someone to mentor, look no further! We don’t have mountains like this back in Newfoundland, and I’m excited to get into the outdoors and find out what B.C. has to offer.

I have a passion for visual media, so if you’re someone in the community with bright ideas and something to broadcast, I’m open to all ideas and only a phone-call away.

I look forward to becoming a part of this great community, to being submersed in the culture of Revelstoke and to bringing you honest, fair, vibrant and absorbing news.

Thanks Revelstoke, I look forward to all of our adventures together.

