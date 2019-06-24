Memorials set up to honour Antarctica explorer

In 1913, two memorials in Summerland honoured Naval Officer Robert Scott

Antarctica explorer Naval Officer Robert Scott reached the South Pole on Jan. 17 1912, but died of hypothermia while returning to base camp.

Many Canadian communities honoured Scott, including Summerland. Prominent citizen F.A. Miller, came up with the idea of two stone memorials.

READ ALSO: Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

READ ALSO: Summerland businesses and newspaper have seen many changes

A committee was created chaired by William Sauter. In 1913, the memorials were completed.

This photograph shows the memorial located north of our Electric Light Plant in Lowertown (now the Fish Hatchery) and the second memorial was located on the northeast corner of present day Main Street and Victoria Road.

