Upgrades to the Middleton Mountain trail, near the staircase, are beginning Monday, May 4.

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited in North Okanagan

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

Much needed upgrades to sections of the Middleton Mountain Trail will see the main access closed for approximately one month.

Work will be in motion starting Monday, May 4. The project will require a full closure of the trail between Mt. Ida Drive and the top of the staircase.

Work will include the re-routing of existing trail sections, replacement of current cribbed steps and staircase with more durable materials, as well as the addition of handrails and fencing.

“The upgrades will provide trail users with a safer and more enjoyable climb to the top of the mountain,” the Regional District of North Okanagan states.

Due to the type of work required, this section of the trail will remain closed throughout evenings and weekends. The remainder of the park and its trail network will remain open for users to enjoy and can be accessed from Mt. Tanner Place.

It is expected that the upgrades will take approximately one month to complete.

Residents can receive instant updates on RDNO Trails & Natural Spaces by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

READ MORE: Work to begin on Coldstream’s Kidston Road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The views from the Middleton Mountain trail in Coldstream are breathtaking, as captured April 25 by a local photographer. (Tennille Litzenberger photo)

Previous story
Thank you to Revelstoke’s essential workers
Next story
Revelstoke Community Foundation provides almost $50K to local charities

Just Posted

Revelstoke school board exploring ways to support local businesses

‘While maintaining the focus of making the most of financial resources for the benefit of students’

Revelstoke Community Foundation provides almost $50K to local charities

They are establishing a new fund to help during COVID-19

Revelstoke bike shop gives free tune-ups for essential workers

Other businesses also chipped in for the event

Thank you to Revelstoke’s essential workers

Be sure to get your copy of the Revelstoke Review today

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Illegal dumping on the rise in Kelowna amid pandemic: forest clean-up group

‘I just hate to see our beautiful forests turning into landfills from ignorant people being too lazy to go to the landfill’

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Parents of missing Shuswap woman implore people to break their silence

Ashley Simpson’s mother: ‘I would stake my life that more than one person knows’

Kelowna Curling Club will not be used as a shelter space — for now

BC Housing said there is currently no need to activate such a facility

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited in North Okanagan

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

Most Read