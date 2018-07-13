Midsummer Night’s Green coming up Aug.11

Midsummer Night’s Green at Terra Firma Farms is once again coming up on August 11. (Northwave Media)

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative is once again hosting A Midsummer Night’s Green at Terra Firma Farms on Aug. 11.

The five course dinner on location at Terra Firma Farms celebrates everything Revelstoke, especially the locally grown food, said Rosie Denton, event coordinator.

“I am really trying to get everything as local as possible and tie in as many companies as I can.”

The event has been going on for many years, thought it made a comeback last year after a hiatus.

This year local musicians the Bob Rogers Quartet and Stacie Kathleen with be playing.

As well as the dinner created by a team of chefs lead by Benoit Pageau, there will be farm tours a silent auction, a 50/50 draw and a cash bar.

New this year as well, Sarah Sampson of Birch and Lace will be doing the decorating.

“When we go there it is a complete flat field on the Friday and then we have to build it up into something special and then take it all down,” said Denton.

There are 100 tickets available for the event. They can be purchased online at revelstokelocalfood.com.

All funds raised will support the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative which coordinates the food security programs in Revelstoke including the food bank, education programs, the Farmer’s Market and community gardens.

For more information go online or email msng@revelstokelocalfood.com