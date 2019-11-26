Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

A typo on some highway signage has left some Cherryville residents wondering if a major road has been renamed.

The sign on Highway 6 reads: North Folk Rd AHEAD (it should be North Fork).

“Oh dear someone doesn’t know how to spell proper,” one resident commented on the Facebook post. “Reminds me of the one that was on here a few years ago where they spelt school wrong at a crosswalk in front of the school.”

Another comment reads: “Watch out for those North Folk, Cherryville is crawling with them.”

Cherryville Director Hank Cameron figures he knows the culprit.

“The Ministry of Forests for whatever reason, it happened years ago, they put that in some correspondence,” said Cherryville Director Hank Cameron. “It was about eight or nine years ago, so people laugh about it.

“It shows government makes mistakes too.”

