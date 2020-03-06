MLA Dan Ashton (Contributed)

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

MLA Dan Ashton will be the keynote speaker at a Summerland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on March 19.

The luncheon will provide an opportunity for members of the business community to ask questions and speak with Ashton on a number of provincial legislative issues.

Ashton, the MLA for the provincial riding of Penticton, was first elected to the B.C. Legislature in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

He is the B.C. Liberal party’s Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic and the deputy chair of the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Service.

Before working in provincial politics, he was the mayor of Penticton from 2008 to 2013 and a Penticton city councillor from 1999 to 2008.

The event is presented in partnership with Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland. It will be held at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon beginning at noon.

Earlier this year, the Summerland Chamber of Commerce hosted a similar event with MP Dan Albas answering questions.

David Hull, executive director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, said additional luncheons are in the plans, including an upcoming meeting with Summerland mayor Toni Boot in spring.

To book tickets for the upcoming luncheon, please visit www.summerlandchamber.com/events.

