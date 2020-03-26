MLA Doug Clovechock invites Revelstokians to virtual town hall meeting

Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is inviting constituents and community members to join a virtual town hall meeting with the Interior Health Authority.

The meeting is Friday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Health Norm Letnick.

In attendance will be CEO and President of the Interior Health Authority, Susan Brown and Chief Medical Health Officer for the IHA, Dr. Sue Pollock.

Citizens are invited to ask questions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and can register online at https://teamokanagan.com. Questions can be asked in advance by email to askIHAtownhall@gmail.com.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus