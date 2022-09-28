Month-long summer camp taught Revelstoke kids to ride horses

Traci Ludwig wrapped up her second August horse camp this summer at Selkirk Saddle Club.

In 2021, Ludwig held her first horse camp in August. A veteran horse rider, Ludwig wanted to impart some of her wisdom to the kids, while teaching them a valuable skill—to ride and care for horses. Last week, Ludwig hosted a second camp, which was another hit.

Ludwig started the camp in 2021 because she said “kids have nowhere else to go” when it comes to learning to horseback ride in Revelstoke.

The camp teaches the kids how to interact with horses. They’re taught how to catch a horse, brush them, and clean their feet—if the kids are big enough, they’re also taught how to saddle the horse. Still –above all else– the kids are taught how to ride horses, which Ludwig said is their favourite part.

While on horseback, the kids were challenged to partake in several different games including musical chairs, barrel race, and boot racing—the latter of which was their favourite.

To boot race, the group would go around the grounds leaving their boots in various places. Next, the young rider would ride around picking up the boots as quickly as they could.

While Ludwig offered several different games for the riders to play, they always wanted to play boot race.

Asked if the horses intimidated any of the kids, Ludwig said the contrary.

“Not one of them. All those kids, they were all –even the littlest– said: ‘can I ride that big horse,’” said Ludwig.

Ludwig said she’s already looking forward to next year’s group of young riders.

