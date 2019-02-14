Many British Columbians will be buying their own flowers this Valentine’s Day. Data from 2016 shows nearly half of B.C. residents over 15 are single. (Unsplash)

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

For those flying solo on the dreaded day of love, take solace in knowing you aren’t alone. Statistics Canada data from 2016 show more than 12 million single Canadians and more than 1.6 million single British Columbians.

In fact, nearly half of the 3.8 million people over 15-years-old in B.C. are single, and 28.8 per cent of homes in B.C. are occupied by only one person.

But even with all those singles, romance is far from dead.

More than $7.2 billion worth of wine was sold across the country between April 2016 and April 2017 – with red wine accounting for 53.4 per cent of total wine sales.

And in 2017, B.C. brought in 15.2 per cent of the country’s movie theatre revenue.

Not to mention Victoria, the province’s capitol, has been named the most romantic city in Canada for six years straight.

Victoria was only one of seven B.C. cities to make the top 20 list in 2019, based on sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

North Vancouver, Kelowna, Courtenay, Vancouver, Langley and Port Coquitlam all had spots as the top cities for romance across the nation.

RELATED: Victoria named most romantic city by Amazon Canada

All in all, those celebrating Valentine’s Day without a significant other should be happy to note that, there really are a number of fish in the B.C. sea.

RELATED: Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis


