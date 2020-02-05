More than $10K raised at Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Australian fires

Last month the Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosted a fundraiser for the Australian bushfires.

According to a news release, Apres for Australia raised over $10,000 that will be donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service. The event took place at the Rockford on Jan 26, which is Australia Day and featured live DJs.

The money was raised through donations/ticket sales and the resort donated more than $7,000 from all beer and lift tickets sold on the day.

The Revelstoke Tourism Initiatives Committee sponsored the event by covering some of the entertainment costs.

READ MORE: Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

READ MORE: Revelstokian sewing for Australia’s wildlife in wake of bushfires

An unprecedented fire season in Australia has claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 26.2 million acres, according to The Associated Press. More than 100,000 sq km has burned, which is roughly the size of Iceland.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.