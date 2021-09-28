‘More than just books’: Revelstoke store creates a space for readers and musicians

What started as a trailer outfitted with shelves, selling new and gently used books, has now become a brick-and-mortar store.

Fable Book Parlour, run by Allie Bruni-Riendeau, Stacey Batchelor and Kristen Olson, has opened as part of a ‘three-chapter plan’ that the team has put together to bring books, music, and musical instruments and accessories to the community.

The owners all have a different set of skills that come together to form the store: financial, teaching, business, retail, marketing and musical backgrounds.

“The store is more than just books,” said Bruni-Riendeau.“It creates a space that cultivates and inspires the community to come together.”

The plan started with the ‘bookmobile’, touring the community selling books, giving the community a taste of what the store would look like as they got the store set up.

The Fable Book Parlour Bookmobile. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

In July, the team began preparing the store that they would call home.

At the grand opening on Sept. 25, the community got a taste of what’s to come at Fable Book Parlour with a full day of entertainment, including story readings and live music.

Taťána playing ukulele at the Fable Book Parlour grand opening. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

According to Bruni-Riendeau, Revelstoke has had a thirst for somewhere that sells music, vinyl, and musical instruments for some time. The team at Fable Book Parlour looks to fill that niche.

The store plans to host game nights and poetry nights on a regular basis and will have live music once a month. They also plan on hosting a book club for readers in the community on the last Sunday of every month.

The last chapter of their plan involves adding the ability to serve food and drinks.

According to Bruni-Riendeau, Fable Book Parlour will serve uncomplicated and modest coffee, tea, and pastries to customers.

Selection of musical instruments and records on sale at Fable Book Parlour. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The space is available to be booked for private events.

To get in contact with the team at Fable Book Parlour email info@fablebookparlour.com or visit their website at www.fablebookparlour.com.

