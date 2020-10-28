Mount Cartier Court gets shade sail donation

Various local organizations donated funds for the project

Residents at Mount Cartier Court have a new stylish place to sit in the shade outside.

A shade sail was donated to Mount Cartier Court this summer.

A shade sail is a device that creates outdoor shade based on the design of a ship’s sail. A plastic woven fabric is tensioned between several anchor points and the structure can be installed permanently in public places such as parks and playgrounds or someone’s backyard.

Mount Cartier Court said the shade sail has quickly become the “happening” hangout during the summer months.

The project was made possible by a donation of more than $25,000 from Revelstoke District Health Foundation, Revelstoke Credit Union, Hospital Auxiliary and Shade Sails Canada.

