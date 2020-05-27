Climbing Mount Sir Donald in Glacier National Park. (Steven Song / Submitted)

Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

Some day-use trails and picnic areas will soon open in both Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, announced Parks Canada.

The agency said limited visitor access and basic services will be offered June 1. Until then, facilities remain closed.

READ MORE: Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

Vehicle access along Meadows in the Sky Parkway is also expected to open.

However, Parks Canada indicated that many areas of Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park are typically snowbound until late June or July.

The agency said individual areas opened within the parks will be assessed based on safety, snow levels and maintenance requirements.

All camping facilities in both parks will remain closed until at least late June. Parks Canada said planning is underway on how camping will be offered in these parks during a pandemic.

Twenty nine of Canada’s 48 national parks are expected to reopen June 1.

Minister of the Environment Jonathan Wilkinson said it will be an opportunity for folks, particularly those who live close to national parks, to be able to get out and enjoy nature.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Parks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Just Posted

Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

It’s to stoke locals for exploring their own backyard

Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant raised almost $10,000 for Queen Victoria Hospital. The fundraiser… Continue reading

Revelstoke man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central… Continue reading

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

Most Read