Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

Some day-use trails and picnic areas will soon open in both Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, announced Parks Canada.

The agency said limited visitor access and basic services will be offered June 1. Until then, facilities remain closed.

Vehicle access along Meadows in the Sky Parkway is also expected to open.

However, Parks Canada indicated that many areas of Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park are typically snowbound until late June or July.

The agency said individual areas opened within the parks will be assessed based on safety, snow levels and maintenance requirements.

All camping facilities in both parks will remain closed until at least late June. Parks Canada said planning is underway on how camping will be offered in these parks during a pandemic.

Twenty nine of Canada’s 48 national parks are expected to reopen June 1.

Minister of the Environment Jonathan Wilkinson said it will be an opportunity for folks, particularly those who live close to national parks, to be able to get out and enjoy nature.

