Mt. Cartier court celebrates National Volunteer Week

Theresa Hamilton visits a resident at Mt. Cartier Court. (Contributed) Staff at Mt. Cartier Court would like to honour their volunteers during National Volunteer Week. (Contributed) Staff at Mt. Cartier Court would like to honour their volunteers during National Volunteer Week. (Contributed) Volunteers dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day visit with the residents at Mt. Cartier Court through the windows. (Contributed) Volunteers dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day visit with the residents at Mt. Cartier Court through the windows. (Contributed) Staff at Mt. Cartier Court thank their dedicated volunteers. (Contributed)

Submitted

Mt. Cartier Court staff

This year National Volunteer Week falls April 18-21 and has the theme “The Value of One, The Power of Many”. This reflects on the awe-inspiring acts of kindness by millions of individuals and the magic that happens when people work together towards a common purpose.

The staff at Mount Cartier Court, Revelstoke’s extended care facility, feel that this is reflective of their numerous dedicated volunteers and would like to publicly thank each and every one of them for their kindness and generosity in sharing their time with the residents.

Mount Cartier Court is privileged to have nearly one hundred volunteers, one of the highest census of volunteers per facility throughout the Interior Health Authority!

These wonderful individuals fill the care home with companionship, music, entertainment, pet therapy, laughter -and so, so much more!

The pandemic has spotlighted just how much these volunteers do to increase the quality of life for the residents at Mount Cartier Court. Their absence during the COVID restrictions has left a vacuum in the atmosphere that has been impossible to fill. Their presence is truly missed and everyone at the home waits eagerly for their return.

Thank you volunteers, you make a difference!

Have volunteers you would like to recognize this week? Submit photos and thank yous to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

volunteers