New faces on Okanagan College Foundation board

New faces at the Okanagan College Foundation include Sheri Hamilton, associate vice-president of human resources at SASCU.

One of five new members on the board, Hamilton will represent the Shuswap-Revelstoke area.

Hamilton oversees a range of areas at SASCU, including talent management, performance management, organizational effectiveness, total rewards and employee relations.

Hamilton also manages the team responsible for SASCU’s award-winning culture and strong employee engagement.

During her time at SASCU, the credit union has placed on the Progressive Employers of Canada List, B.C. Business Magazine’s Best Companies to Work for in B.C., and a WorkLife B.C. Award of Merit.

Okanagan College Foundation has a mission to advance the power of education by engaging individuals and communities in contributing to Okanagan College. The foundation raises and manages private resources for the development and expansion of educational programs, services, capital projects, and student financial aid through scholarships, bursaries, and grants.

Collectively the five new directors bring diverse experience and community impact across a wide array of sectors from health care and technology to entrepreneurship, human resources and finance.

The four other new directors joining the Foundation board are:

Representing the South Okanagan – Paulo Araujo, vice-president of retail and business banking at Valley First, Dr. Gerry Karr, a former Penticton doctor and cofounder of the Okanagan Similkameen Healthy Living Coalition and Christine Petkau, former executive director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Summerland.

Representing the Central Okanagan is Brea Retzlaff, director of operations at Accelerate Okanagan.

“It’s wonderful to welcome committed industry leaders from up and down the valley to our board,” says Kathy Butler, executive director, Okanagan College Foundation.

“Our new directors join us at an exciting time and will have the opportunity to make a big impact for students. We have a growing student population that continues to need financial aid and we’re embarking on future development that will continue to transform our campuses.”

Adds Okanagan College Foundation board chair Sharon Simpson, “The calibre of our new directors reflects the importance of the work carried out by the Foundation.

“Education is transformative to individuals and our communities, and we’re excited to continue ensuring education is accessible and our infrastructure reflects the quality of the education Okanagan College provides.”

New board members join current board directors Chris Derickson, Surej Dhillon, Bob Eby, Colin Edstrom, Gladys Fraser, Kimberly White Gilhooly, Jim Hamilton, Rob Phare, Alan Sanderson, Sharron Simpson, and Tom Styffe.

To learn more about the foundation, go to www.okanagan.bc.ca/foundation.

