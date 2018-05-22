New men’s group in Revelstoke

A gap in men’s services has been addressed with the new Moving Mountains group

We like to joke that for some men, getting to the root of their emotions can be like moving mountains. But a new men’s group hopes that by joining forces, anything can be conquered.

“In my experience, the times that we are the least connected are the times that are the most difficult, ” Moving Mountains program coordinator Taha Attiah said. “This group will provide support when you need it or an activity when you’re feeling less inclined to talk. Choose your own level of involvement.”

Isolation can be an issue in Revelstoke. Whether it’s working out of town and not having a social network or the difficulties that come with trying to build connection in a transient place. This group plans to connect men and provide an outlet.

“You might hear something in a conversation that is inspiring or really changes your perspective on a problem,” Attiah said.

Attiah has a background in psychology and most recently worked with youth in Prince Rupert.

He grew up in the small Ontario town of Deep River, which is what set him on his path, “I didn’t have a ton of access to services and I don’t think my development would have been the same without the support of others,” Attiah said.

The Moving Mountains group will launch with a weekly gathering every Tuesday afternoon from May 22 to June 12.

It will be held at Centennial Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., making it super easy for a casual ride-by on the green belt or a drop-in before or after baseball.

“It’s an experiment, a new concept for Revelstoke,” Attiah said. “I think there is enough of a need. We’ll try different set ups and different ways of reaching out.”

Moving Mountains is funded with grant money from the Columbia Basin Trust.

This is distributed through the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society, which will otherwise have minimal involvement.

Since 2014, the shelter has had a successful program for women called Moving Forward and over time staff at the shelter have fielded calls from men in crisis.

Men’s issues are important for an overall healthy social/family dynamic and later in the year the two Moving programs will host separate retreats for men and women, with their respective children.

“I think a lot of people see a huge hurdle in accessing services of any kind and maybe they’re unsure if this applies to them or they’re waiting for things to get bad enough before they do something,” Attiah said. “One of the big goals of this is prevention, so a shift in the way people think and encourage them to come and see what sort of community can develop.”

To get in touch with Attiah, contact him at movingmountains@telus.com.

Previous story
Cat stuck on telephone pole in the South Okanagan rescued
Next story
Wildsite field school students to paddle the Columbia River

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading

100 acts to make Revelstoke better in 1 day

June 2 will see all manner of activities for 100In1Day

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Unicyclist stops in Revelstoke while heading across Canada

Taylor Stark took his first pedals atop a unicycle when he was… Continue reading

Saw, chop and throw an axe at Timber Days in Revelstoke

Timber Days took over Centennial Park last Saturday!… Continue reading

Olympian to lead Penticton Peach Festival parade

One of the top bobsled pilots in the world will lead the Peters Bros. Grand Parade

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault this week

It is the third sexual assault since Sunday

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read