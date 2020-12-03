New Revelstoke cook launched to raise funds for local school

Begbie View Elementary has put together a cookbook of 187 recipes from the student and staff community to help fundraise for a natural playground. (Submitted)

There’s a new cookbook aiming to capture the flavour of Revelstoke.

Begbie View Elementary has put together a cookbook of 187 recipes from the student and staff community to help fundraise for a natural playground.

“There are all kinds of gems in the book,” said Cassidy Brummitt, one of the organizers behind the book.

The idea is based on the Arrow Heights Elementary cookbook from 1982, which was also a fundraiser. Brummitt said it’s interesting to see the difference in cooking in more than 30 years between the two books.

For example, the older book has recipes for Jello salads and casseroles. This new recipe book as dishes ranging from chewy peanut butter granola bars and almond slice to Korean seaweed soup and sushi.

“The book shows the multicultural aspect of the school,” said Brummitt.

Brummitt said the book is a way to help stitch together a community during COVID-19, when it’s challenging to stay connected and do things in-person.

The book costs $18 and if interested in purchasing email Brummitt at bvecookbook@gmail.com for more details.

A natural playground consists of elements and textures from the earth, such as logs, stumps, boulders, plants, drainage paths, instead of traditional steel playground structures that include slides and climbers.

 

Most Read