New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

Tourism Revelstoke has launched a new contest called the Locals Bucket List.

The agency said it’s trying to encourage people to explore locally and check out their backyards.

Participants are asked to do things on their bucket list in Revelstoke between May 23 and June 7. To enter upload four photos in one Instagram post that exemplifies the adventure, authenticity, nature and heritage of Revelstoke. Use the #TheRealStoke hashtag.

Tourism Revelstoke said the post that best represents #TheRealStoke will win an all-inclusive Revy Staycation, including two nights accommodation and two days of activities worth up to $1,000.

Robyn Goldsmith said the contest was inspired by Premier John Horgan speech on May 6.

“Wherever you live is an outstanding place. Stay there and enjoy it,” he said at the time.

Goldsmith the COVID-19 crisis has blown out the rules when it comes to tourism marketing. Instead of trying to attract visitation from elsewhere, she said Tourism Revelstoke is trying to foster community spirit.

Most likely, Tourism Revelstoke will focus on B.C. visitors this summer, however that will depend on recommendation from the province, said Goldsmith.

