New route, road closures in place for Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 p.m.; route nearly the same with couple of changes

Road closures, along with a new route, will be in place for the 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival parade slated for 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

The parade route has changed this year to maintain public access to the downtown transit exchange and minimize disruptions to public transit service. However, the parade timing and staging areas remain the same as in years past.

The parade staging areas will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel or use alternate routes if travelling downtown.

The staging area for the parade is 27th Street, between 39th Avenue and 43rd Avenue, as well as surrounding side streets.

New route

The parade route starts at 12 p.m. at 43rd Avenue and travels southbound on 27th Street, westbound on 30th Avenue, northbound on 29th Street (past the train station), westbound on 32nd Avenue (past Civic Plaza and the Museum), and then northbound on 31st Street where it will end at 39th Avenue.

In past years, the parade would head west on 30th Avenue and then north on 31st Street to the parade end at the old Vernon Civic Arena site.

Staff will be located at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 31st Street to let emergency vehicles cross.

Temporary changes for Vernon Regional Transit

Due to road closures around the downtown, Vernon Regional Transit Routes 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 60 will be temporarily affected.

All transit information and route updates are available on BC Transit’s website.

For more information about Vernon Winter Carnival, please visit the society’s website at www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

