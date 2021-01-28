New Sylix children’s books teach kids about the eco-system

‘Follow the Water’ will be used to teach students in Kindergarten to Grade 5

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water. (Theytus.com)

A new children’s book series featuring Syilx artists is now available in Okanagan school districts.

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of a series of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water.

The Follow the Water Series was written by Harron Hall BA, with illustrations by Syilx artists Shianna Allison, Ron Hall, Phyllis Isaac BA and Bill Cohen PhD.

The Follow the Water K-5 Curriculum Project is a two-year initiative spearheaded by the En’owkin Centre and RDOS to create Syilx science-based resources.

The focus of the series is Syilx water perspectives and how they relate to healthy eco-systems. Syilx Traditional Ecological Knowledge Keepers provided the expertise to produce these educational materials that can be used in classrooms valley-wide.

The series includes:

iʔ siwɬkw nkwancinəm k̕əl suliʔ (The water sings to suliʔ) for ages 5-7

kəxntim sʕanixʷ k̕əl nixʷtitkʷ acxʷəl̕xʷalt (We go with Muskrat to those living underwater) for ages 7-9

skɬp’lk’mitkw (The Water Changeling) for ages 9-10

kʷu‿c̕əx̌ʷəntim təl stunx isck’ʷuls (Lessons from Beaver’s Work) for ages 10-11

In the coming months, En’owkin Centre and the RDOS will host a series of “Follow the Water” classroom presentations from Kindergarten to Grade 5. A teacher’s resource guide is also being published to complement the series and will be made available to Okanagan school districts.

The launch is set for Feb. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. To receive a meeting invitation, contact graham@theytus.com

Find out full details about the books and to pre-order your copies, visit theytus.com.

