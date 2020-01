Queen Victoria Hospital saw their first 2020 baby Jan. 1

The first baby born at Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke was born Jan. 1 at 7:04 a.m. (Jonathan Rolande photo via Flickr)

The first baby born at Queen Victoria Hospital in 2020 came into the world at 7:04 a.m. Jan. 1.

Born to Christine MacInnes and Brandon Douglas, the girl, which is their second child, is 8 lbs. 15 oz.

She is the second 2020 baby to be born in the Interior Health Region, said spokesperson from Interior Health.

Congratulations to the family!

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.