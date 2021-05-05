Newly painted black Revelstoke kiosks temperary fix; city

The downtown kiosks were recently painted black. Tourism Revelstoke said decals still need to be added and information inside the kiosks will also be updated. The city said the black paint is temporary as the area is slotted to be completely revamped in the coming years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

While the downtown information kiosks have recently been painted black, the city said the colour refresh is temporary.

A Facebook post on the Revelstoke Community page received hundreds of critical comments of the colour change from burgundy and green after someone posted a photo of the new look.

The new colour is an interim fix for fading paint until the Grizzly Plaza revitalization is underway, said Ingrid Bron, director of community economic development at the city.

The quick-fix black paint was chosen as it matches the new $3.2 wayfinding signage project. Information inside the kiosks will be updated to include more information on Revelstoke’s history and stress the importance of sustainability to visitors.

“To remind them to treat our environment with the respect it deserves,” said Meghan Tabour, marketing director for Tourism Revelstoke.

Some decals are also planned for the kiosks.

The Grizzly Plaza is slotted to be revitalized as the city got more than $300,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust last month for the project.

In a recent interview on EZ Rock Revelstoke, Mayor Gary Sulz said the revitalization project aims to make the plaza more suitable for entertainment by improve acoustics and lighting.

He said while the bandstand is an iconic signature of the community, it’s not suitable for larger performances. Prior to COVID-19, the plaza hosted Summer Street Fest, a music festival with daily free performances downtown.

Sulz said the bandstand could be enlarged, removed, or taken to another location. However, before anything is finalized, the city aims to have extensive public consultation.

Nothing has yet been released on what the plaza could look like — it’s even possible the kiosks could be completely removed.

The work on Grizzly Plaza will roll out over the next two years, said Bron. However, there is no date set for public consultation.

