The downtown kiosks were recently painted black. Tourism Revelstoke said decals still need to be added and information inside the kiosks will also be updated. The city said the black paint is temporary as the area is slotted to be completely revamped in the coming years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

The downtown kiosks were recently painted black. Tourism Revelstoke said decals still need to be added and information inside the kiosks will also be updated. The city said the black paint is temporary as the area is slotted to be completely revamped in the coming years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Newly painted black Revelstoke kiosks temperary fix; city

The recent colour changed caused an uproar on Facebook

While the downtown information kiosks have recently been painted black, the city said the colour refresh is temporary.

A Facebook post on the Revelstoke Community page received hundreds of critical comments of the colour change from burgundy and green after someone posted a photo of the new look.

The new colour is an interim fix for fading paint until the Grizzly Plaza revitalization is underway, said Ingrid Bron, director of community economic development at the city.

The quick-fix black paint was chosen as it matches the new $3.2 wayfinding signage project. Information inside the kiosks will be updated to include more information on Revelstoke’s history and stress the importance of sustainability to visitors.

“To remind them to treat our environment with the respect it deserves,” said Meghan Tabour, marketing director for Tourism Revelstoke.

Some decals are also planned for the kiosks.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council approves potentially million dollar signage project

The Grizzly Plaza is slotted to be revitalized as the city got more than $300,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust last month for the project.

In a recent interview on EZ Rock Revelstoke, Mayor Gary Sulz said the revitalization project aims to make the plaza more suitable for entertainment by improve acoustics and lighting.

He said while the bandstand is an iconic signature of the community, it’s not suitable for larger performances. Prior to COVID-19, the plaza hosted Summer Street Fest, a music festival with daily free performances downtown.

Sulz said the bandstand could be enlarged, removed, or taken to another location. However, before anything is finalized, the city aims to have extensive public consultation.

Nothing has yet been released on what the plaza could look like — it’s even possible the kiosks could be completely removed.

The work on Grizzly Plaza will roll out over the next two years, said Bron. However, there is no date set for public consultation.

READ MORE: New community group hopes to ‘light up’ Revelstoke

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
9 year old donates $240 worth of groceries to foodbank

Just Posted

Grizzly bear. (File)
Malakwa man bitten by grizzly bear on dog walk

The man and dogs were not seriously injured

The downtown kiosks were recently painted black. Tourism Revelstoke said decals still need to be added and information inside the kiosks will also be updated. The city said the black paint is temporary as the area is slotted to be completely revamped in the coming years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Newly painted black Revelstoke kiosks temperary fix; city

The recent colour changed caused an uproar on Facebook

A hummingbird gives its wings a rare rest while feeding in a North Okanagan garden. (Karen Siemens/North Okanagan Naturalists Club)
Hummingbirds back for another Okanagan season

North America’s littlest birds return, and they’re hungry

Jaxon Renyard donates $240 worth of food to the food bank. The donation was accepted by Hannah Whitney and Melissa Hemphill of Community Connections. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
9 year old donates $240 worth of groceries to foodbank

Southside Market and Save On Food matched his donation, bumping up the total

Bob Keating was CBC’s Kootenays correspondent for 21 years. He retired last month to start a podcasting company. Photo: Tyler Harper
The voice of the Kootenays: CBC correspondent Bob Keating retires

Keating had reported out of Nelson since 2000

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 spots this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

George Ryga, considered by many as Canada’s most important English playwright lived in Summerland from 1963 until his death in 1987. He is the inspiration for the annual Ryga Arts Festival. (Contributed)
Summerland archive established for George Ryga

Renowned author wrote novels, poetry, stage plays and screen plays from Summerland home

Two cyclists traverse a closed Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on June 29, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna recognized as bike-friendly city

City earns bronze in nationwide Bicycle Friendly Communities award program

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lakeside Medicine Centre Pharmacy in Kelowna on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Almost 9K more COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Central Okanagan within a week

Close to 70,000 Central Okanagan residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Most Read