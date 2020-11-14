No shortage of snow at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has a base depth of almost one metre.

In the last week alone, the resort has received 60 cm. So far this season, 156 cm has fallen, which is similar to this time last year.

The ski hill is scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 27.

Another 30 cm is expected to fall by the end of next week.

Unlike Whistler Blackcomb, reservations will not be required for season pass holders and any pre-purchased lift tickets at Revelstoke.

Non-medical masks or face coverings will be required for everyone throughout the resort, including in the village base area, all indoor facilities, lift lines and while on the gondola and chairlifts.

Children 3-years-old and under will not be required to wear a mask.

If out of province or international season pass holders are prevented from travelling due to the pandemic, they will be eligible for credit to be used on lift access prior to April 30, 2022.

If the season is suspended due to COVID-19, passholders will be given credit calculated based on price paid minus days used. Adults will be deducted $90 a day.

