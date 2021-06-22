No word from City of Revelstoke if Canada Day celebrations are planned

Many cities have cancelled events after increased spotlight on dark history of residential schools

MLA Doug Clovechok for Columbia River-Revelstoke in the Canada Day parade in 2019. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

With Canada Day just over a week away, the City of Revelstoke has not yet announced if it will hold any formal events.

In previous years, residents gathered for a parade, followed by events at Queen Elizabeth Park. But this year, the city has been silent.

While the parks department has challenged residents to decorate their home and yard in red and white for a chance to win prizes, the city told the Review it will consult with council in the coming days to determine if anything else will be organized.

Cities across the province have cancelled formal celebrations this Canada Day out of respect for Indigenous communities following the discovery of more than 200 children’s remains at a former residential school in Kamloops.



On June 18, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said the city will not offer Canada Day activities. On June 21, the District of Port Hardy made a similar announcement.

They aren’t the first communities in B.C. to change Canada Day plans. Earlier this month, Victoria announced it would no longer host the planned virtual Canada Day celebrations. Instead, it will create a broadcast later in the summer with guidance from local Lekwungen people.

In Kelowna, festivities have also been cancelled, but organizers suggest the decision is mostly due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The province plans to lift more health restrictions on July 1, including allowing Canada-wide travel and permitting larger social events. Masks will no longer be mandatory.

Last year, the City of Revelstoke cancelled its annual Canada Day festivities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Review has reached out to Mayor Gary Sulz for comment.

