NOCS looks forward to mountain biking season

The North Okanagan Cycling Society held their annual general meeting on Thursday evening at the Lakers Clubhouse.

It was an opportunity for enthusiasts to learn about what the society did in 2018 and to find out what’s in store this season.

“We aim to create positive trail experiences for mountain bikers in the North Okanagan,” said Matt Ball, Vice President of NOCS. “We’re celebrating a record number of members in 2018 with over 800 and looking forward to the future of mountain biking in our area.”

In 2018, NOCS documented 2,000 hours of volunteer labour to build and maintain trails in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, Ellison Provincial Park, Silver Star Provincial Park and Noble Canyon. In 2018 three new trails were constructed and over eight trails improved upon by means of brushing, re-routing, drainage and more. Last year also saw the installation of new trail signage at Kalamalka Lake and Silver Star Provincial Parks thanks to a grant from the City of Vernon.

The growing mountain bike group is looking ahead with multiple projects in the works with a major one being the 2021 development of the Ranchlands Park above Buchanan Road. The RDNO has included a $100,000 line item in their 2021 budget for the development of this new trail system. Other upcoming projects include over 5 new trails and continuation of trail maintenance throughout the year.

Trail work aside, NOCS will continue to host various youth and adult programs including Sprockids, Trail Ninjas and Toonie Rides as well as events. On May 2-5 is the third annual Vernon Bike Fest featuring a movie fundraiser night at Towne Cinema, a bike party at Ratio Coffee, an art ride on the Rail Trail, a ‘good old fashioned mountain bike race’ and a demo day. The society is also hosting the inaugural Liv Bombshell Enduro at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on June 22. The events sold out of 150 spots in less than a month.

People interested in becoming a member and/or volunteering can visit okcycling.com for details. NOCS is also actively seeking sponsors for various programs and events.

