The recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Revelstoke Award. (Submitted/ Revelstoke Community Futures)

Nominate volunteers for annual Spirit of Revelstoke award

The deadline is Nov. 20

Community Futures is once again calling for nominations for the Spirit of Revelstoke Awards.

The annual awards celebrate outstanding volunteers in the community.

Volunteers of all ages are eligible. Their contributions must be significant and occur on a regular basis. Their work mus be through a community organization and they must have made a major impact on a specific project that will benefit the community at large.

Nomination forms can be found online at communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/spirit-of-revelstoke/

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Nominations are submitted by email to bburke@revelstokecf.com.

Winners are usually announced at the annual Volunteer Fair during Welcome Week at the end of November. However the fair is cancelled due to the pandemic.

For those looking to volunteer their time or those in need of volunteers for their organization, communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/volunteering/

 

