In 2019, Sheila White was the recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award. (Summerland Review file photo)

Nominations open for Summerland Chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards

Panels will determine recipients for this year’s awards

Nominations are now open for the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s 82nd annual Business Excellence Awards.

Nominations for the awards, to recognize outstanding achievements within the community, will be open until Feb. 14.

A nominees’ reception will then be held on Feb. 20.

Three-person panels will then conduct 25-minute interviews with each of the nominees, from March 10 to 12.

The awards gala will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on April 4.

The award recipients are determined by an adjudication process. Each nominee participates in a conversation style interview with a three person panel.

“It was really important that the awards have subjectivity in the process of selecting a recipient,” said David Hull, executive director of the champber.

“The awards are not a popularity contest. We are looking to identify businesses, individuals, and organizations who excel in their field. At the end of the interviews, the panel will determine the recipient.”

LeeAnn MacNeill, office manager at the chamber, said there are some changes in the categories, with last year’s manufacturing and production category being replaced by the environment and sustainability award.

This year there are 12 business-related categories.

These awards will be determined by the panels conducting the interviews.

In addition, Mayor Toni Boot will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence, an award given to a business or nonprofit organization for an ongoing commitment to the community.

There are also three community awards. These are the Summerland Leadership Award, the Arts and Culture Award and the Citizen of the Year Award.

Residents are encouraged to nominate a great business, individual or organization today. As a juried panel system will be used to determine the award recipients multiple nominations are not necessary nor a determinant. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Summerland has held community awards since 1938.

