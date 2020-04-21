Non-profit trying to build indoor climbing gym in Revelstoke folds

The decision is due to economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19

The society trying to build another recreation centre in Revelstoke has dissolved.

The non-profit Revelstoke MultiPlex Society was trying to design, construct and operate a centre with an indoor climbing gym, squash court, indoor running/walking track and a licensed deli.

Proposal to build the facility was started in 2016. Last year, the society pegged the project costing up to $10 million.

In 2016, the vision was to build a gym that would cater to locals and tourists and be used to train competitors and host competitions.

The goal was to build a wall that was at least 17 metres tall, which meant a building that’s six storeys high.

The group said last year they were having difficulties finding land for the building.

On April 2, the society posted on Facebook that the project has folded due to the economic climate created by COVID-19.

The post said the crisis has caused grant funding to dry up.

The society said once the pandemic is over, the group may re-evaluate, but for the time being “we are shutting down the initiative indefinitely”.

