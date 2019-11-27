North Okanagan community offers free bus rides

Free transit all day within city of Vernon limits

With gas prices on the rise, let Vernon Regional Transit do the driving this Saturday.

The City of Vernon is providing free transit service throughout the city all day on Nov. 30, 2019, in celebration of the Downtown Vernon Association’s Annual Light Up.

“Free transit helps make this event more accessible to our community and minimizes traffic and parking demands downtown,” the city states. “Vernon’s downtown transit exchange is located just steps from the festivities, making transit an easy, safe, and comfortable way to enjoy the Light Up.”

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of city-wide free transit all day long for all of their transportation needs.

Free service will be available within Vernon city limits. Travel to other communities, including Coldstream, is not included.

Visit BCTransit.com/Vernon for more information about Vernon Regional Transit and to plan your trip.

READ MORE: Electrical fire at Vernon Curling Club

READ MORE: Pumps up in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wine industry has grown in Summerland

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

“I can watch it 24/7”

Three shows at Traverse this weekend

See the Pender Street Steppers on Thursday, Jodie B Friday and Blacked Out and The Corps Saturday

Revelstoke City Council raises water fees 5%

They also approved a 30% increase to valuation rates which will affect building permit fees

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 90 cm base

Ski resort opens Saturday

Art in the Park looking for artists for 2020 program

Go on a retreat in Glacier National Park and let the beauty inspire you

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

The new procedures come into effect on Dec. 5

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Murder charge laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

Dr. Day’s proposals will create longer waiting times for those who cannot afford to pay

North Okanagan community offers free bus rides

Free transit all day within city of Vernon limits

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Most Read