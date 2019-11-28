North Okanagan gallery promotes the gift of art

Art isn’t just for the priveleged and the Vernon Public Art Gallery is striving to make itself accessible to everyone through Giving Tuesday support.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement dedicated to giving back to important local foundations and causes. The gallery has set the goal of $10,000 for this year; a number that will allow the VPAG to continue to offer contemporary exhibitions and accessible art education programs to the public. VantageOne has already started the campaign with a generous donation.

“The VPAG seeks to share arts and culture with all demographics of our community. We strive to make the gallery a welcoming place for everyone; a place that offers inspiration, education, perspective and many memories. While this is an obtainable aspiration, we need the support of the community on an annual basis to enable us to provide these memorable art experiences,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director.

The VPAG hopes Giving Tuesday will encourage people to be generous and give back to a significant foundation of their community. Donations not only helps support the VPAG, but they touch each person who visits the gallery, whether that is a toddler from Mini Artists or an adolescent from Teen Junction.

Even the smallest contributions make a significant difference; a $5 donation provides art supplies for a workshop and a $15 donation supports a school tour. Help the VPAG on Giving Tuesday by donating in person at the gallery, on its Facebook fundraiser page, or online at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a not-for-profit, charitable organization committed to fostering an appreciation of the visual arts for all members of the community. As the oldest art gallery in the Interior Region of British Columbia, the VPAG has been an important part of cultural tourism, and a centre for educational and cultural activities in the Okanagan for more than 60 years.

