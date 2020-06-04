Charles Bloom Secondary graduate Julianna Sawatzky spray paints Cop Hill in Lumby as a the old tradition is revived Thursday, June 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan grads leave their mark in 2020

Old tradition of spray painting Cop Hill revived as traditional graduation ceremony curbed by COVID

Despite many graduation traditions being cancelled due to COVID-19, one tradition came back to life in Lumby.

Ditching their cap and gown, the Charles Bloom Class of 2020 picked up disposable gloves and spray paint Thursday, June 4.

In small groups spread out over the afternoon, the grads flocked to Glencaird Street, otherwise known as Cop Hill, to leave their mark.

Names, COVID tags and art coloured the street between Shuswap and Park avenues, which were closed for the occasion. It’s a tradition that took place years ago in Lumby but hasn’t happened in many years.

“Our principal told us about that I think it’s pretty cool that they brought it back,” said Julianna Sawatzky, while decorating her nickname, Jay, on the road.

While there’s been a lot of change for the Grade 12 students, who aren’t able to take part in traditional grad ceremonies, they were still smiling to be part of something special Thursday.

“They are doing the best that they can,” said Sawatzky, of the teachers and grad committee. “They are doing a really good job of it.”

But it hasn’t been easy trying to complete assignment and schoolwork without classes in session.

“It’s been a little bit stressful but it’s the best that it can be with online,” said Sawatzky, who is going into nursing at UBC Okanagan.

But before the grads turn to the next chapter in life, Lumby has one more special event for the graduates and community.

A parade will make its way around town Friday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m. in Lumby, where grads will be able to sport their formal wear and be celebrated by loved ones.

READ MORE: Road closed for Lumby grads to paint Cop Hill

READ MORE: Enderby grads celebrated in social distancing ceremony

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGraduation 2020Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Charles Bloom Secondary graduates spray paint Cop Hill in Lumby as a the old tradition is revived Thursday, June 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Just Posted

‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM

Revelstoke joined cities across the world protesting against racism and police brutality

Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest

City wants feedback on reopening of community centre

What programs would you sign up for? Would you go to the pool?

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

In photos: Modified, yet traditional graduation gives Penticton graduates a sense of normalcy

Students around Penticton take part in pre-recorded graduation ceremonies

Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

Kelowna RCMP investigate woman’s sudden death

Criminality is not suspected at this time, according to RCMP

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

WATCH: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

Bannister GM Vernon and SilverStar Mountain Resort team up in road cleanup

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ after collision with dump truck in Kelowna

The woman sustained injuries to one of her legs, according to RCMP

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media

Most Read