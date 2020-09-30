Reading Together volunteer Lindsay Bayford reads with her daughter, Sydnie. (North Okanagan Literacy Society photo)

North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Raise-A-Reader campaign benefits local group’s community programs

Challenges created for parents and students due to COVID-19 has resulted in a need to focus on literacy.

The North Okanagan Literacy Society is doing just that, and is gaining support from the Post Media Raise-a-Reader, the Vernon Morning Star and Decoda Literacy Solutions Society. Together, they are meeting these challenges locally through the important Raise-a-Reader donation campaign. Any donations made to the local literacy society by Oct. 7 will be topped up by the campaign (canadahelps.org).

“This year has been particularly hard on students and families,” society executive director Wendy Aasen said. “We are very eager to fill all the learning gaps that we can, but more importantly, the Post Media Raise-a-Reader campaign presents an opportunity for the community to show children and families that they care about their futures, too. We all have a stake in raising readers.”

The Literacy Society is working to support students and families at community locations (with school and library access limited).

Program redesigning is underway for this fall to focus on:

  • small-group blended program of reading and math led by educators and supported by volunteers for students in grades 2-4 who need extra support
  • reading workshops for parents supporting children
  • new Playing with Numbers series for parent-child, that will encourage math development using fun games

They will be offered initially at the People Place, and in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan. COVID safety protocols will be in place. Contact programs@literacysociety.ca for information.

The literacy society continues to support and is working on:

  • books for Babies and Kindies
  • strategic planning around literacy supports for youth who are facing learning challenges.
  • small group workshops for adults to support their digital technology needs starting with iPad fundamentals (computersupport@literacysociety.ca)
  • a series of small-group financial literacy workshops for youth and adults (programs@literacysociety.ca)

To keep updated, the community can sign-up for newsletter sat www.literacysociety.ca or like the society on facebook @literacysocietyvernon

READ MORE: Campaign supports local literacy programs for young Vernon students

READ MORE: COVID crushes Vernon spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

Just Posted

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Revelstoke source of clue on Jeopardy

The prompt challenged knowledge of both art and wildlife in the area

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty of murdering his wife 10 years ago

Revelstoke City Council approves replacement of $160,000 snow removal machine

It is one of three scheduled to be replaced over the next five years

Revelstoke could further delay byelection to save funds

It’s been roughly eight months since Steven Cross left city council

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm have died of injuries: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Raise-A-Reader campaign benefits local group’s community programs

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Kootnekoff: COVID-19 not necessarily a concern for all

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read