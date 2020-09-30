North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Challenges created for parents and students due to COVID-19 has resulted in a need to focus on literacy.

The North Okanagan Literacy Society is doing just that, and is gaining support from the Post Media Raise-a-Reader, the Vernon Morning Star and Decoda Literacy Solutions Society. Together, they are meeting these challenges locally through the important Raise-a-Reader donation campaign. Any donations made to the local literacy society by Oct. 7 will be topped up by the campaign (canadahelps.org).

“This year has been particularly hard on students and families,” society executive director Wendy Aasen said. “We are very eager to fill all the learning gaps that we can, but more importantly, the Post Media Raise-a-Reader campaign presents an opportunity for the community to show children and families that they care about their futures, too. We all have a stake in raising readers.”

The Literacy Society is working to support students and families at community locations (with school and library access limited).

Program redesigning is underway for this fall to focus on:

small-group blended program of reading and math led by educators and supported by volunteers for students in grades 2-4 who need extra support

reading workshops for parents supporting children

new Playing with Numbers series for parent-child, that will encourage math development using fun games

They will be offered initially at the People Place, and in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan. COVID safety protocols will be in place. Contact programs@literacysociety.ca for information.

The literacy society continues to support and is working on:

books for Babies and Kindies

strategic planning around literacy supports for youth who are facing learning challenges.

small group workshops for adults to support their digital technology needs starting with iPad fundamentals (computersupport@literacysociety.ca)

a series of small-group financial literacy workshops for youth and adults (programs@literacysociety.ca)

To keep updated, the community can sign-up for newsletter sat www.literacysociety.ca or like the society on facebook @literacysocietyvernon

READ MORE: Campaign supports local literacy programs for young Vernon students

READ MORE: COVID crushes Vernon spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.