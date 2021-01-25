Virtual programming will assist the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society in spreding environmental education. (ABNCS photo)

North Okanagan nature centre online with gaming grant

Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society benefits from provincial funds

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is going virtual thanks to significant support from the province.

The educational centre is hoping to open in April, but that depends on provincial health orders. In the meantime, a Community Gaming Grant of $18,686 will help the society purchase IT acquisitions to support online/virtual programs.

“The pandemic has highlighted the important role our community organizations fulfil, and their ability to provide direct support for people in communities has been vital,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne.

“Whether it’s helping local food banks or connecting people through technology and mobile services, we are here to support British Columbians through this difficult time and create stronger, more resilient communities.”

Allan Brooks is one of 54 not-for-profits receiving a total of $5 million in capital project grants this year.

Vernon is one of 29 communities benefiting. Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Penticton’s Onesky Community Resources Society is getting $139,380 to support the organization’s delivery of foundry (youth mental health) services in the Okanagan region, including creating more program spaces, new laundry and shower facilities, and an elevator. Revelstoke’s Avalanche Canada office is getting a $185,000 renovation to support COVID safety protocols. Summerland’s Recreation Society will receive $25,000 for a roof replacement.

“The BC Association for Charitable Gaming (BCACG) is pleased to see $5 million in support pumped into many provincially based not-for-profits at this critical time,” said Caroline Miller, chair, BCACG. “These much-needed injections of major capital funding will make all the difference to all the successful applicants. We applaud the provincial government and the gaming branch for their dedication to this critical, ongoing funding of projects that will assist in COVID-19 recovery programs for many groups.”

READ MORE: Upgrades trail in for Okanagan campgrounds

READ MORE: Relief funds keep Okanagan in the game

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First snowfall of 2021

Just Posted

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Revelstoke Credit Union has updated their website and is planning on offering online banking as well as a mobile app in coming months. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Credit Union updates website, plans for banking app in the works

The redesigned website launched Jan. 21

A member of the Avalanche Canada South Rockies field team gathers important snowpack data that is used to produce daily avalanche forecasts for the region. (Photo by Jennifer Coulter)
Avalanche Canada receives $180k for office renovations

The money was granted through Community Gaming Grant

The rocks are painted and then hidden around town. Those who find them can keep them, leave them where they are or hide them elsewhere. (Submitted)
Spreading love and kindness in Nakusp

New group launched to nurture rock painting and hunting community

The Okanagan Regional Library is holding a pair of online contests for its young readers. (File photo)
Okanagan Regional Library challenges young readers

Pair of contests online aimed at kids aged up to 18

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is permanently closing, with plans to eventually set up in Armstrong, B.C. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Tulip Festival is closing, with plans to rebloom in Armstrong

Event organizer says pandemic and sale of land were factors in decision

Group of cowboys on horses out rounding up cattle, 1888. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is celebrating Vernon Winter Carnival’s Wild West theme with a virtual trip back in time looking at the ranching days. (GVMA #5021)
Museum rounds up North Okanagan’s wild west past

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, Feb. 9

Virtual programming will assist the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society in spreding environmental education. (ABNCS photo)
North Okanagan nature centre online with gaming grant

Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society benefits from provincial funds

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton Search and Rescue completed two rescues in succession of each other Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 afternoon. (PENSAR / Facebook)
Penticton Search and Rescue members execute back-to-back rescues

PENSAR had barely completed their first rescue of the day when they received a second call

Three cars had their tires slashed in Vernon over the weekend. (Contributed)
Tires slashed at three North Okanagan residences

RCMP investigating Okanagan Landing-area incidents

Most Read