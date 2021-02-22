Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.

North Okanagan pool reopens after week-long closure

Lanes, leisure and hot tub back up and running Feb. 23

You can finally take splash at the Vernon pool.

The Aquatic Centre will be fully open and ready to welcome swimmers back to the pool tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The lap and leisure pools and hot tub were shut down Feb. 15 due to a water leak that compromised the aquatic system’s electrical components.

“As soon as the leak was identified, the system’s components were shut down, dried, and cleaned in an attempt to prevent further damage,” aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre said. “The lap pool system was able to be restarted, however, replacement parts had to be ordered for the leisure pool and hot tub systems.”

Staff worked with contractors to quickly order the new parts, which came from the United States, and were installed over the weekend.

“We hoped to be up and running within a couple days of the temporary closure, but unfortunately we experienced shipping delays due to winter storm activity in the east,” said Lefebvre. “As soon as the parts arrived, staff and contractors worked diligently to get everything in place and today we were able to restart all the systems and bring the water back up to its proper temperature.”

Recreation Services appreciates the public’s patience during the closure and is now accepting swim reservations again. The first scheduled swim time is tomorrow at 6:30 a.m.

For information on the new COVID-19 safety protocols for the Vernon Aquatic Centre, please visit the City’s website.

Most Read