Cops for Kids has partnered with the Armstrong Kin Club and Boston Pizza Vernon to host the annual North Okanagan Jail & Bail on Thursday, May 30. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP image)

North Okanagan RCMP ready to arrest, for kids

Suspects sought for Jail & Bail Thursday, May 30

On Thursday when Mounties make business calls, they’re not looking for hard criminals, they’re looking for local law abiding citizens who’ve been snitched on by their friends or coworkers.

Cops for Kids has partnered with the Armstrong Kin Club and Boston Pizza Vernon to host the annual North Okanagan Jail & Bail on Thursday, May 30. Off-duty RCMP members will be arresting local perpetrators before they face judge Mike Caira in a kangaroo court, and then they’ll be thrown in the slammer to raise bail in the form of donations for Cops for Kids. Money raised from this event will help Cops for Kids fund much-needed medical equipment, specialized therapies, learning tools and mobility aids for children within South Eastern B.C.

See: Go to jail for a good cause

“It’s a great way to help local kids,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann. “We get to arrest people that we don’t normally get to arrest, and the jailbirds get to have some fun while helping us raise money to help children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis.”

Since 2013, more than $90,000 has been raised in the North Okanagan and they’re hoping to add even more to that total this year.

For Boston Pizza and the Armstrong Kin Club, it’s about partnering with the RCMP to help local children.

“Cops for Kids assists families when there’s nowhere else to turn,” says Boston Pizza owner Sean Matile. “The items they fund aren’t covered by extended health care benefits, government programs or event other larger charities. So if we can be the heroes behind the heroes, then we’re doing our part for the community.”

See: Cops for Kids helps family of young cancer patient

Cops for Kids fundraise throughout the year to support ongoing requests from families in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. If you, or someone you know might be deserving of a summons to be a part of the Jail & Bail. To arrange an arrest, email info@copsforkids.org or call (250) 801-4438.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland reflexologist participates in record-breaking effort

Just Posted

Growls and Hugs for May 22

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Scheduled construction: Highway 1 east:Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Choice, government interference and abortion

Government officials in Alabama recently passed a law enforcing a near-total ban… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Most Read