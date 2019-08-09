North Okanagan ready to horse around at IPE

Play horses or real horses, it’s all part of the theme of Horsin’ Around at the 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition, which begins Aug. 28 in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)

Summer’s not over until the IPE is done.

The 120th Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong, where it’s all things ‘horsin’ around’ for the theme, is mere weeks away.

The event runs Aug. 28 – Sept. 1.

“It’s great value for you to come to the fair with all the free things for you to do while you’re here,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson. “There’s something for everyone.”

Here’s some of the new things you can look forward to at the fair this year: RAM Truck Stage in the Food Court: JS Garcia Band; Jack Jackson Band; NUA – Celtic Trio; Edgar Muenala – Pan Flute; Velvet Hand – Beatles Tribute Band; Becca Mabbett – singer/songwriter winner from the Lake Country Music Competition; and the Youth Talent Vocal winners from last year are making an appearance, AcroBark.

This is what happens when you put together acrobats and President’s Choice SuperDogs! A wonderful family entertainment for you to enjoy each day. You can see them on Wed/Thurs 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and then on Fri/Sat/Sun – 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30.

At Kids World, you will find Canadian Reptile Encounters, Bubble Wonders and a dinosaur.

“Don’t forget to come to the zucchini derby, watermelon- and corn-eating contests,” said Paulson. “Kellie Haines is a ventriloquist who is amazing. Lots of fun entertainment for the little ones and adults too.”

All the traditional IPE things are back at the biggest agricultural fair in B.C.

Come and see the best beef, swine, sheep, goats, horses, 4-H, baking, canning, sewing, floral, fruit, hobbies, honey, photography, vegetables, beer, wine, liqueurs, field and seed.

The North Okanagan Model Rail Road Association will be there with their trains at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, the same location as the exhibits are displayed.

The Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour will once again be hitting the dirt in Armstrong at the fair.

“Every night there will be non-stop action of thrills and spills from some of the best cowboys and cowgirls,” said Paulson.

There will be midway rides, food vendors, marketplace vendors and roving entertainers to make the day very exciting and fulfilled.

Tickets are on sale now on the IPE website, www.armstrongipe.com. Get your rodeo and barn dance tickets before they’re gone. You can also get ride bracelets and gate admission too.



