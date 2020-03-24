North Okanagan resident models unique quarantine outfit

Get-up designed to bring smiles to faces; it worked

Pat McAllister sent The Morning Star this photo of a village resident putting smiles on the faces of passers-by for being, er, self-quarantined and picking up supplies while on an outing on Vernon Street in Lumby Monday, March 23. (Photo submitted)

One Lumby resident wanted to give fellow citizens something to smile about amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This individual was encased in a plastic cover from head to ankles — self-quarantined, if you will — propped up by an open umbrella on a mainly sunny day, while walking along Vernon Street with a case of cold ones.

Written in black sharpie on the bottom of the plastic, “MADE YOU SMILE.”

And they did.

Thanks to Pat McAllister for sending the photo

