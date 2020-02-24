Shanda Hill and her father carved out some creative ice baths at Ellison Lake on Feb. 23, 2020. Hill’s baby goats came along for the fun. (Facebook)

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

It seems Vernon’s ultra athlete Shanda Hill didn’t get enough ice baths following the completion of the Double Deca Classic in Mexico.

Hill and her father took to Ellison Lake (AKA Duck Lake) this past weekend to carve out a swimming hole, along with some other creative gems.

In a video posted to the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page, Hill and her father are seen carving out a heart and a maple leaf in the ice.

The duo also built an igloo and Hill said each ice block weighs about 50 pounds.

“Anybody want to guess how heavy that is?” she is heard saying about the igloo that stands about six blocks high.

Hill returned later to light the igloo in a stunning purple hue.

The pair also created an ice bench and an arm chair on Feb. 23.

Hill was the first Canadian to compete the Double Deca triathlon in Leon, Mexico, on Oct. 31, 2019. The race, which is equivalent to 20 Ironman trathlon races in a row, had the Vernon athlete chilling in three to four ice baths a day.

READ MORE: 'It's limitless what you actually can do': Vernon's ultra athlete

READ MORE: Partnership aims to reduce risk of abuse for Armstrong city staff

Most Read