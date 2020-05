All proceeds go to the victim fund

Tim Hortons, across Canada, are selling special donuts until May 5 with proceeds going to the Nova Scotia Victims Fund. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Tim Hortons is offering a special Nova Scotia Strong donut until May 5.

Along with other Tim Hortons across Canada, all proceeds go to the Nova Scotia Victims Fund to assist the families.

The donut in Revelstoke was designed by head baker Susanne Tippe and features colours from the flag of Nova Scotia as well as a heart.

