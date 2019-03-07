Novel details fatal airplane crash and investigation

Turbulent Skies, by Summerland writer Ron Fabick, is first in series

A novel by a Summerland author details the story of an airplane crash and the subsequent investigation by an ex-marine turned private investigator.

Turbulent Skies is the story of Jack Coward, an ex-marine turned private investigator, as he works to find out all he can about Giti Roshtti, a bereaved widow, following a fatal airplane crash.

Jaffar Hamid Harraj, a senior member of the Islamic Hamas Movement and also a psychotic killer, is in love with Roshtti and is working to use her American citizenship to establish inroads into the United States.

The book is 538 pages in length. It is available in hardcover, paperback and as an e-book.

While Turbulent Skies in Fabick’s first novel, he is working on two more novels in the Jack Coward series.